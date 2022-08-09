Natural Industrial Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Natural adhesives are made from organic sources such as vegetable starch (dextrin), natural resins, or animals (e.g. the milk protein casein and hide-based animal glues). These are often referred to as bioadhesives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Industrial Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

The global Natural Industrial Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vegetable Starch (Dextrin) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Industrial Adhesives include LD Davis, Amylon, Henkel, Menichetti, Adhesive Products Inc and Ingevity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Industrial Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Industrial Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Industrial Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Natural Industrial Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Industrial Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Industrial Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Industrial Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Industrial Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

