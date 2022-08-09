Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glacial Acrylic Acid (GAA) is an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid monomer which is a clear, colourless liquid with an acrid odour which is miscible with water, alcohols and ethers. It’s molecular formula is C3H4O2. Acrylic acid accounts for 80–85% of raw materials utilized in the production of superabsorbents (SAPs). The polymer is produced by aqueous solution polymerization of glacial acrylic acid with crosslinking monomer and an initiator. Superabsorbents are extensively used in diapers and hygienic products as they can absorb and retain large volumes of water and aqueous solutions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) in global, including the following market information:

The global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monofunctional Acrylate Esters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) include Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, BASF SE, Sasol, Tasnee, Haitung Chemicals Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. and Formosa Plastics Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glacial Acrylic Acid for Superabsorbents (SAPs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glacia

