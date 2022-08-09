2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide(CAS 5470-66-6) is a yellow to light orange powder with the molecular formula C6H6N2O3, mainly used as a pharmaceutical intermediate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide in global, including the following market information:

The global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide include Changzhou Fluoride Chemical, Combi-Blocks, Key Organics, BOC Sciences, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical, Jiangsu Guangda Chemical and Biosynth Carbosynth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methyl-4-nitropyridine N-Oxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Methyl-4

