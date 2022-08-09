Extrusion Sheet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extrusion Sheet in global, including the following market information:
Global Extrusion Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Extrusion Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Extrusion Sheet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Extrusion Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extrusion Sheet include Sabic Innovative Plastics, Danpal, Owens Corning, Serafin Group, Gallina USA and Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Extrusion Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extrusion Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Extrusion Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 1mm
1-3 mm
3-5 mm
5-10 mm
Above 10 mm
Global Extrusion Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Extrusion Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Automotive
Defence & Aerospace
Electrical & Electronics
Medical
Others
Global Extrusion Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Extrusion Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Extrusion Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Extrusion Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Extrusion Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Extrusion Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sabic Innovative Plastics
Danpal
Owens Corning
Serafin Group
Gallina USA
Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extrusion Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extrusion Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extrusion Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extrusion Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extrusion Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Extrusion Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extrusion Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extrusion Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extrusion Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Extrusion Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Extrusion Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extrusion Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Extrusion Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extrusion Sheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extrusion Sheet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extrusion Sheet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Extrusion Sheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 1mm
