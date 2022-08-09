Fireworks and Firecrackers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fireworks and Firecrackers in global, including the following market information:

The global Fireworks and Firecrackers market was valued at 2653 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3411.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fireworks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fireworks and Firecrackers include Standard (IN), Sri Kaliswari (IN), Ajanta (IN), Coronation (IN), Sony (IN), Diamond Sparkler (US), GROUPE F (FR), Panda (CN) and Lidu (CN), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fireworks and Firecrackers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fireworks and Firecrackers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fireworks and Firecrackers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fireworks and Firecrackers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fireworks and Firecrackers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fireworks and Firecrackers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireworks and Firecrackers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fireworks and Firecrackers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fireworks

