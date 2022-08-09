Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) in global, including the following market information:

The global Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) market was valued at 141.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 179.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 430 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) include Nippon Electric Glass, NAMICS, Ferro, SCHOTT, Showa Denko Materials, YEK Glass, AGC, Shenzhen Sialom Advanced Materials and Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Powder Glass (Glass Pastes) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

