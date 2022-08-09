Expanded Glass Microspheres Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded Glass Microspheres in global, including the following market information:

Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Expanded Glass Microspheres companies in 2021 (%)

The global Expanded Glass Microspheres market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expanded Glass Microspheres include AGSCO, BPN International LLC, Dennert Poraver GmbH, Expanded Glass Technologies, Kramer Schaumsilikate GmbH, Liaver GmbH&Co. KG, OKCHEM, Quietstone and Stikloporas and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Expanded Glass Microspheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 1mm

1-2mm

2-4 mm

Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Oil and Gas

Energy

Others

Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expanded Glass Microspheres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expanded Glass Microspheres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expanded Glass Microspheres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Expanded Glass Microspheres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGSCO

BPN International LLC

Dennert Poraver GmbH

Expanded Glass Technologies

Kramer Schaumsilikate GmbH

Liaver GmbH&Co. KG

OKCHEM

Quietstone

Stikloporas

SWARCO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Expanded Glass Microspheres Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Expanded Glass Microspheres Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Expanded Glass Microspheres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expanded Glass Microspheres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Expanded Glass Microspheres Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expanded Glass Microspheres Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expanded Glass Microspheres Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

