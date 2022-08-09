Polyurea Roof Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurea Roof Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyurea Roof Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurea Roof Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Polyurea Roof Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurea Roof Coating include Versaflex, PPG Industries, Polycoat Products, Krypton Chemical, Supe, Sherwin-Williams, Kukdo Chemicals, Wasser Corporation and Armorthane, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurea Roof Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Polyurea Roof Coating

Hybrid Polyurea Roof Coating

Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Industrial

Others

Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurea Roof Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurea Roof Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurea Roof Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyurea Roof Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Versaflex

PPG Industries

Polycoat Products

Krypton Chemical

Supe

Sherwin-Williams

Kukdo Chemicals

Wasser Corporation

Armorthane

Tecnopol

Nukote Coating Systems

Rhino Linings

SWD

Huate

Feiyang

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurea Roof Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurea Roof Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurea Roof Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurea Roof Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurea Roof Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurea Roof Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurea Roof Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurea Roof Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

