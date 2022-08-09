Polyurea Roof Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurea Roof Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polyurea Roof Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurea Roof Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure Polyurea Roof Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurea Roof Coating include Versaflex, PPG Industries, Polycoat Products, Krypton Chemical, Supe, Sherwin-Williams, Kukdo Chemicals, Wasser Corporation and Armorthane, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurea Roof Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pure Polyurea Roof Coating
Hybrid Polyurea Roof Coating
Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Industrial
Others
Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurea Roof Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurea Roof Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurea Roof Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polyurea Roof Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Versaflex
PPG Industries
Polycoat Products
Krypton Chemical
Supe
Sherwin-Williams
Kukdo Chemicals
Wasser Corporation
Armorthane
Tecnopol
Nukote Coating Systems
Rhino Linings
SWD
Huate
Feiyang
BASF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurea Roof Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurea Roof Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurea Roof Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurea Roof Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurea Roof Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurea Roof Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurea Roof Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurea Roof Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurea Roof Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
