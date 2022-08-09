Polyurethane Topcoat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Topcoat in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyurethane Topcoat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane Topcoat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Topcoat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Topcoat include Krypton Chemical, Troton, RPM International, AkzoNobel, The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun and Aexcel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane Topcoat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based Topcoat

Oil-based Topcoat

Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Industrial

Others

Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane Topcoat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane Topcoat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane Topcoat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyurethane Topcoat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Krypton Chemical

Troton

RPM International

AkzoNobel

The Sherwin Williams Company

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

Jotun

Aexcel Corporation

Sokan New Materials

Top Coat Polyurethane

Irurena Group

Pacific Polymers

