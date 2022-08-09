Polyurethane Topcoat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Topcoat in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polyurethane Topcoat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Topcoat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Topcoat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Topcoat include Krypton Chemical, Troton, RPM International, AkzoNobel, The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun and Aexcel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Topcoat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based Topcoat
Oil-based Topcoat
Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Industrial
Others
Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane Topcoat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane Topcoat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane Topcoat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polyurethane Topcoat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Krypton Chemical
Troton
RPM International
AkzoNobel
The Sherwin Williams Company
PPG Industries
Axalta Coating Systems
Jotun
Aexcel Corporation
Sokan New Materials
Top Coat Polyurethane
Irurena Group
Pacific Polymers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Topcoat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Topcoat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Topcoat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Topcoat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Topcoat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Topcoat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Topcoat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Topcoat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Topcoat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Topcoat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Topcoat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Topcoat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Topcoat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Topcoat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Topcoat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
