Preformed Amor Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Preformed Amor Rod in global, including the following market information:

Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Preformed Amor Rod companies in 2021 (%)

The global Preformed Amor Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2-4mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Preformed Amor Rod include Nanjing Line Accessones Co., Ltd. of China Energy Engineering Group, AFL Global, Hebei Sali Power Devices and Materials Manufacturing, Jiangsu Tiannan Electric Power Equipment, Preformed Line Products, Czbele Electric, Hebei Tanghuang Electric Power Equipment Manufacturing, Yongu Group and Victory Electric Power Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Preformed Amor Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Preformed Amor Rod Market, by Rod Diameter, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Rod Diameter, 2021 (%)

2-4mm

4-6mm

6-8mm

Above 8mm

Global Preformed Amor Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Low Voltage Overhead Transmission Line

Medium Overhead Transmission Line

High Voltage Overhead Transmission Line

Global Preformed Amor Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Preformed Amor Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Preformed Amor Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Preformed Amor Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Preformed Amor Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nanjing Line Accessones Co., Ltd. of China Energy Engineering Group

AFL Global

Hebei Sali Power Devices and Materials Manufacturing

Jiangsu Tiannan Electric Power Equipment

Preformed Line Products

Czbele Electric

Hebei Tanghuang Electric Power Equipment Manufacturing

Yongu Group

Victory Electric Power Equipment

Zhejiang Laurence Power Equipment

Ventura Transmetals

Renqiu Daxin Metal Products

Helical Line Products

Handan Jinmai Fastener Manufacturing

Wanxie Power Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Preformed Amor Rod Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Rod Diameter

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Preformed Amor Rod Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Preformed Amor Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Preformed Amor Rod Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Preformed Amor Rod Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Preformed Amor Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Preformed Amor Rod Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Preformed Amor Rod Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Preformed Amor Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Preformed Amor Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Preformed Amor Rod Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preformed Amor Rod Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Preformed Amor Rod Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preformed Amor Rod Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Rod Diameter – Global Preformed Amo

