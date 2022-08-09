Preformed Amor Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Preformed Amor Rod in global, including the following market information:
Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Preformed Amor Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Preformed Amor Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2-4mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Preformed Amor Rod include Nanjing Line Accessones Co., Ltd. of China Energy Engineering Group, AFL Global, Hebei Sali Power Devices and Materials Manufacturing, Jiangsu Tiannan Electric Power Equipment, Preformed Line Products, Czbele Electric, Hebei Tanghuang Electric Power Equipment Manufacturing, Yongu Group and Victory Electric Power Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Preformed Amor Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Preformed Amor Rod Market, by Rod Diameter, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Rod Diameter, 2021 (%)
2-4mm
4-6mm
6-8mm
Above 8mm
Global Preformed Amor Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Low Voltage Overhead Transmission Line
Medium Overhead Transmission Line
High Voltage Overhead Transmission Line
Global Preformed Amor Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Preformed Amor Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Preformed Amor Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Preformed Amor Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Preformed Amor Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nanjing Line Accessones Co., Ltd. of China Energy Engineering Group
AFL Global
Hebei Sali Power Devices and Materials Manufacturing
Jiangsu Tiannan Electric Power Equipment
Preformed Line Products
Czbele Electric
Hebei Tanghuang Electric Power Equipment Manufacturing
Yongu Group
Victory Electric Power Equipment
Zhejiang Laurence Power Equipment
Ventura Transmetals
Renqiu Daxin Metal Products
Helical Line Products
Handan Jinmai Fastener Manufacturing
Wanxie Power Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Preformed Amor Rod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Rod Diameter
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Preformed Amor Rod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Preformed Amor Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Preformed Amor Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Preformed Amor Rod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Preformed Amor Rod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Preformed Amor Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Preformed Amor Rod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Preformed Amor Rod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Preformed Amor Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Preformed Amor Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Preformed Amor Rod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preformed Amor Rod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Preformed Amor Rod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preformed Amor Rod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Rod Diameter – Global Preformed Amo
