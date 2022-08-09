Neoprene Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neoprene adhesives are adhesives prepared from neoprene as the base material, mixed with other resins, vulcanizing agents, solvents and fillers. It is divided into solvent type, emulsion type and solvent-free liquid type, etc. The solvent type has the largest amount. It is often modified with various synthetic resins to further improve the adhesion and heat resistance of neoprene adhesives. Widely used for bonding metal, rubber, glass, wood, leather, cement products, plastics and ceramics, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neoprene Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

The global Neoprene Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neoprene Adhesives include 3M, Quilosa, Dowsil, General Electric, Wacker, Hodgson Sealants, ABB, Henkel Loctite and Bostik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neoprene Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neoprene Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Neoprene Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Neoprene Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Neoprene Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Neoprene Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Neoprene Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neoprene Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neoprene Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neoprene Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neoprene Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neoprene Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neoprene Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neoprene Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neoprene Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neoprene Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neoprene Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neoprene Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neoprene Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neoprene Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neoprene Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neoprene Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neoprene Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Neoprene Adhesives Market Siz

