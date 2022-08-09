Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glomerulonephritis Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glomerulonephritis Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ACH-5228 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glomerulonephritis Treatment include Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Biogen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cellmid Ltd, ChemoCentryx Inc, Complexa Inc, Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glomerulonephritis Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ACH-5228

AMY-101

Atacicept

Avacopan

AVX-002

Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Care

Clinic

Hospital

Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Glomerulonephritis Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glomerulonephritis Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glomerulonephritis Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Biogen Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cellmid Ltd

ChemoCentryx Inc

Complexa Inc

Dimerix Bioscience Pty Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck KGaA

Omeros Corp

Pfizer Inc

Pharmalink AB

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc

Retrophin Inc

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

Takeda

Visterra Inc

