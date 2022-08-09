Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NVP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives include Ashland, BASF, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd. and CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NVP

PVP

Others

Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine & Health

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Adhesives

Textile Printing and Dyeing

Others

Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

BASF

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Jiaozuo Zhongwei Special Products Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd.

CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinylpyrrolidone and Its Derivatives Players in Globa

