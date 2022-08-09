Global Oral Contrast Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Oral Contrast Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oral Contrast Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Barium-based Contrast Media

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

Segment by Application

Cardiovascular Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

By Company

GE Healthcare (US)

Bracco Imaging (Italy)

Bayer HealthCare (Germany)

Guerbet (France)

Lantheus (US)

Daiichi Sankyo (Japan)

Unijules Life Sciences (India)

J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (India)

Spago Nanomedicine (Sweden)

Taejoon Pharm (South Korea)

Jodas (India)

Magnus Health (India)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oral Contrast Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Barium-based Contrast Media

1.2.3 Iodinated Contrast Media

1.2.4 Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

1.2.5 Microbubble Contrast Media

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cardiovascular Disorders

1.3.3 Cancer

1.3.4 Gastrointestinal Disorders

1.3.5 Musculoskeletal Disorders

1.3.6 Neurological Disorders

1.3.7 Nephrological Disorders

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Oral Contrast Agent Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Oral Contrast Agent by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

