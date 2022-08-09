Global Oral Contrast Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Oral Contrast Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oral Contrast Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Barium-based Contrast Media
Iodinated Contrast Media
Gadolinium-based Contrast Media
Microbubble Contrast Media
Segment by Application
Cardiovascular Disorders
Cancer
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Nephrological Disorders
By Company
GE Healthcare (US)
Bracco Imaging (Italy)
Bayer HealthCare (Germany)
Guerbet (France)
Lantheus (US)
Daiichi Sankyo (Japan)
Unijules Life Sciences (India)
J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (India)
Spago Nanomedicine (Sweden)
Taejoon Pharm (South Korea)
Jodas (India)
Magnus Health (India)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oral Contrast Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Barium-based Contrast Media
1.2.3 Iodinated Contrast Media
1.2.4 Gadolinium-based Contrast Media
1.2.5 Microbubble Contrast Media
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cardiovascular Disorders
1.3.3 Cancer
1.3.4 Gastrointestinal Disorders
1.3.5 Musculoskeletal Disorders
1.3.6 Neurological Disorders
1.3.7 Nephrological Disorders
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Oral Contrast Agent Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Oral Contrast Agent by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Oral Contrast Agent Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
