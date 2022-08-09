Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is the simplest fluorocarbon (CF4). Carbon tetrafluoride is sometimes used as a low-temperature refrigerant. It can be used alone in electronic micromachining or in combination with oxygen as a plasma etchant for silicon, silicon dioxide and silicon nitride.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane in global, including the following market information:

The global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane include Linde, Versum Materials, Air Products & Chemicals, Air Liquide, New Radar Gas, Concorde Speciality Gases, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical, Huate Gas and Dalian Special Gases, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Grade Tetrafluoromethane Players in Global Market

