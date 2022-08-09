Global and Japan Moisture Cure Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
This report focuses on global and Japan Moisture Cure Adhesive market.
In 2020, the global Moisture Cure Adhesive market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Moisture Cure Adhesive market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Scope and Market Size
Moisture Cure Adhesive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moisture Cure Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Moisture Cure Adhesive market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Rigid Moisture Cure Adhesive
Soft Moisture Cure Adhesive
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
Wood Working
Textile
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Henkel(Germany)
H.B.Fuller(U.S.)
3M Company(U.S.)
Sika AG(Switzerland)
Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC(U.S.)
Jowat SE(Germany)
Bostik SA(France)
Dow(U.S.)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Moisture Cure Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rigid Moisture Cure Adhesive
1.2.3 Soft Moisture Cure Adhesive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Wood Working
1.3.5 Textile
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Moisture Cure Adhesive Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Moisture Cure Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Moisture Cure Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Moisture Cur
