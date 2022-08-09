Global Constipation Treatment Drug Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Constipation Treatment Drug market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Constipation Treatment Drug market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Laxatives
Chloride Channel Activators
5-HT4 Receptor Agonists
GC-C Agonists
Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists
Segment by Application
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
By Company
AstraZeneca
Bayer AG
Sanofi
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV
Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.
Janssen Pharmaceutical Company
Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Renexxion, LLC
Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Albireo Pharma, Inc.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Constipation Treatment Drug Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Laxatives
1.2.3 Chloride Channel Activators
1.2.4 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists
1.2.5 GC-C Agonists
1.2.6 Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Retail Pharmacies
1.3.3 Hospital Pharmacies
1.3.4 Online Pharmacies
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Constipation Treatment Drug by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Constipation Treatment Drug Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
