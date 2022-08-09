Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a common mental illness characterized by persistent low mood that interferes with the person's ability to eat, work, sleep and other activities. MDD is also referred to as clinical depression or recurrent depression. The common symptoms of this mental disorder are insomnia, loss of interest, recurrent thoughts of death, feelings of worthlessness and reduced ability to think. The rising prevalence of major depression has led to a sharp increase in the patient volume suffering from depression. Currently, many treatments and therapies are available for major depression but the market still holds a large scope of growth opportunities with high unmet needs of the market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7201742/global-major-depressive-disorder-forecast-2022-2028-128
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Antidepressant Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, Johnson & Johnson, Forest Laboratories, Sanofi-Aventis and H. Lundbeck and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Antidepressant Drugs
SSRIs
SNRIs
Benzodiazepines
Others
Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck
AstraZeneca
Eli Lily
Johnson & Johnson
Forest Laboratories
Sanofi-Aventis
H. Lundbeck
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Companies
3.6.2 List of G
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/