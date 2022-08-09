Digital Thermometers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital Thermometer use high tech to show the body temperature, such as infrared, it is usually do not need directly contact with skin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Thermometers in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Thermometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Thermometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Thermometers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Thermometers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Veterinary Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Thermometers include Veridian, ADC, Omron, Microlife, Berrcom, Beurer, Philips, Geratherm and Dis-Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Thermometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Thermometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Veterinary Type
Body Type
Global Digital Thermometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Medical
Others
Global Digital Thermometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Thermometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Thermometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Thermometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Thermometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Veridian
ADC
Omron
Microlife
Berrcom
Beurer
Philips
Geratherm
Dis-Chem
iProv?n
Advanced Monitors Corporation
American Diagnostic
GLA Electronics
Jorgensen Laboratories
K-jump Health
Kruuse
Mediaid Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Thermometers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Thermometers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Thermometers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Thermometers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Thermometers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Thermometers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Thermometers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Thermometers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Thermometers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Thermometers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Thermometers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Thermometers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Thermometers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Thermometers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Thermometers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Thermometers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
