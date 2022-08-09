Hospital Radiation Shielding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
When the human body is exposed to radiation rays it alters the everyday bodily functions. These rays cause harm on almost every part of our body including hair, brain, thyroid, blood system, heart, reproductive tract and many more. In hospitals there are rooms like x-ray rooms which emit radiation rays, in order to protect both hospital employees and patients from unnecessary harmful rays, hermetically sealed doors are designed with lead shielding.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospital Radiation Shielding in global, including the following market information:
Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Unit)
Global top five Hospital Radiation Shielding companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hospital Radiation Shielding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sliding Door Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hospital Radiation Shielding include Metaflex, ETS-Lindgren, NELCO Worldwide, Manusa, Toshi Automatic, Avians, TORMAX, Nabco and Deutschtec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hospital Radiation Shielding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sliding Door
Swing Door
Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diagnostics Center
Operating Theatres
Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hospital Radiation Shielding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hospital Radiation Shielding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hospital Radiation Shielding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Hospital Radiation Shielding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Metaflex
ETS-Lindgren
NELCO Worldwide
Manusa
Toshi Automatic
Avians
TORMAX
Nabco
Deutschtec
Gilgen Door Systems
Nine Sunplus Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hospital Radiation Shielding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hospital Radiation Shielding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hospital Radiation Shielding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hospital Radiation Shielding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hospital Radiation Shielding Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hospital Radiation Shielding Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hospital Radiation Shielding Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
