Pegfilgrastim Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pegfilgrastim is a PEGylated form of the recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (GCSF) analog filgrastim. It serves to stimulate the production of white blood cells (neutrophils).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pegfilgrastim in global, including the following market information:

Global Pegfilgrastim Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pegfilgrastim Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pegfilgrastim companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pegfilgrastim market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pegfilgrastim Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pegfilgrastim include Amgen, Mylan and Coherus BioSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pegfilgrastim manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pegfilgrastim Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pegfilgrastim Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pegfilgrastim

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar

Global Pegfilgrastim Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pegfilgrastim Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Drug store

Global Pegfilgrastim Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pegfilgrastim Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pegfilgrastim revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pegfilgrastim revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pegfilgrastim sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pegfilgrastim sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amgen

Mylan

Coherus BioSciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pegfilgrastim Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pegfilgrastim Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pegfilgrastim Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pegfilgrastim Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pegfilgrastim Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pegfilgrastim Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pegfilgrastim Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pegfilgrastim Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pegfilgrastim Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pegfilgrastim Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pegfilgrastim Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pegfilgrastim Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pegfilgrastim Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pegfilgrastim Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pegfilgrastim Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pegfilgrastim Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pegfilgrastim Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pegfilgrastim

4.1.3 Pegfilgrastim Bios

