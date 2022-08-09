Aliskiren Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aliskiren (trade names Tekturna and Rasilez) is the first in a class of drugs called direct renin inhibitors. It is used for essential (primary) hypertension.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aliskiren in Global, including the following market information:
Global Aliskiren Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aliskiren market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
150 mg Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aliskiren include Noden Pharma. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aliskiren companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aliskiren Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aliskiren Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
150 mg Tablet
300 mg Tablet
Global Aliskiren Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aliskiren Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Drug store
Global Aliskiren Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Aliskiren Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aliskiren revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aliskiren revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Noden Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aliskiren Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aliskiren Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aliskiren Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aliskiren Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aliskiren Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aliskiren Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aliskiren Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aliskiren Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Aliskiren Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Aliskiren Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aliskiren Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aliskiren Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aliskiren Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Aliskiren Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 150 mg Tablet
4.1.3 300 mg Tablet
4.2 By Type – Global Aliskiren Reven
