Gene Expression Profiling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gene expression analysis is most simply described as the study of the way genes are transcribed to synthesize functional gene products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gene Expression Profiling in Global, including the following market information:
Global Gene Expression Profiling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gene Expression Profiling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RNA Sequencing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gene Expression Profiling include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, Roche, Pacific Biosciences, Agilent Technologies and QIAGEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gene Expression Profiling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gene Expression Profiling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gene Expression Profiling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
RNA Sequencing
Real-Time Quantitative PCR
Digital PCR
Global Gene Expression Profiling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gene Expression Profiling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Research Institutions
Bioscience Companies
Others
Global Gene Expression Profiling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Gene Expression Profiling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gene Expression Profiling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gene Expression Profiling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Bio-Rad
Roche
Pacific Biosciences
Agilent Technologies
QIAGEN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gene Expression Profiling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gene Expression Profiling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gene Expression Profiling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gene Expression Profiling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gene Expression Profiling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gene Expression Profiling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gene Expression Profiling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gene Expression Profiling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Gene Expression Profiling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Gene Expression Profiling Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gene Expression Profiling Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gene Expression Profiling Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gene Expression Profiling Companies
4 Market Si
