Dental Imaging Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dental imaging systems are ideal for observation or image capture in inspection or machine vision applications are available.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Imaging Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Imaging Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Imaging Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intra-Oral Imaging Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Imaging Systems include Danaher, Carestream Health, Midmark and Ray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dental Imaging Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Imaging Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Intra-Oral Imaging Systems
Extra-Oral Imaging Systems
Global Dental Imaging Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dental Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Colleges and Research Establishments
Dental Radiographic Centers
Others
Global Dental Imaging Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dental Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Imaging Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Imaging Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danaher
Carestream Health
Midmark
Ray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Imaging Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Imaging Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Imaging Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Imaging Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Imaging Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Imaging Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Imaging Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Imaging Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Imaging Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dental Imaging Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Imaging Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Imaging Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Imaging Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
