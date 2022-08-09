Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
SLT (glaucoma laser therapies) provides the benefits of argon laser trabeculoplasty without the coagulative damage that leads to scarring.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glaucoma Laser Therapies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glaucoma Laser Therapies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chronic Open Angle Glaucoma Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glaucoma Laser Therapies include Lumenis, Ellex, ZEISS, Glaukos and A.R.C. Laser, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glaucoma Laser Therapies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chronic Open Angle Glaucoma
Acute Closed Angle Glaucoma
Secondary Glaucoma
Normal-Tension Glaucoma
Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glaucoma Laser Therapies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glaucoma Laser Therapies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lumenis
Ellex
ZEISS
Glaukos
A.R.C. Laser
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glaucoma Laser Therapies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glaucoma Laser Therapies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Glaucoma Laser Therapies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Glaucoma Laser Therapies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glaucoma Laser Therapies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glaucoma Laser Therapies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glaucoma Laser Therapies Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
