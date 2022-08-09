IVF Market
IVF market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IVF market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)
Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Segment by Application
Clone
Transgenic
Embryonic Stem Cell Isolation and Culture
Test Tube Baby
By Company
Vitrolife AB
EMD Serono Inc
Irvine scientific
Cooper Surgical Inc
Cook Medical Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Genea Biomedx
Auxogyn, Inc
Oxford Gene Technology
Ovascience
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global IVF Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
1.2.3 Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)
1.2.4 Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IVF Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clone
1.3.3 Transgenic
1.3.4 Embryonic Stem Cell Isolation and Culture
1.3.5 Test Tube Baby
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IVF Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 IVF Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 IVF Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 IVF Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 IVF Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 IVF Market Dynamics
2.3.1 IVF Industry Trends
2.3.2 IVF Market Drivers
2.3.3 IVF Market Challenges
2.3.4 IVF Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IVF Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top IVF Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global IVF Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global IVF Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IVF Revenue
3.4 Global IVF Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 G
