Aquatic Therapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aquatic therapy continues to grow in popularity as a safe complement or alternative to traditional land-based therapy that is suitable for children and adults of all ages and fitness levels. The soothing properties of water appeal to those in search of treatment that can heal the body while improving rehabilitation timeframes, fitness levels or reducing overall stress levels.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aquatic Therapy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Aquatic Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aquatic Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aqua Walker Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aquatic Therapy include Sprint Aquatics, NZ Manufacturing, Danmar Products Inc, Aqua Creek Products, Fabrication Enterprises and The Hygenic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aquatic Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aquatic Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aquatic Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aqua Walker
Elliptical Water Rider
Pool Bike
Floatation Belts
Ankle Cuffs
Swim Bar
Head Float
Others
Global Aquatic Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Aquatic Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Teenagers
Adults
Global Aquatic Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Aquatic Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aquatic Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aquatic Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sprint Aquatics
NZ Manufacturing
Danmar Products Inc
Aqua Creek Products
Fabrication Enterprises
The Hygenic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aquatic Therapy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aquatic Therapy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aquatic Therapy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aquatic Therapy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aquatic Therapy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aquatic Therapy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aquatic Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aquatic Therapy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Aquatic Therapy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Aquatic Therapy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aquatic Therapy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aquatic Therapy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aquatic Therapy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Aquatic Therapy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
