Global Marine Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Marine Adhesives market was valued at 322.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The market is mainly driven by factors such as increased demand for marine adhesives to bond substrates such metals, plastics, composites in place of conventional fasteners to enable reduction in weight of vessels.China has been driving the marine adhesives market not only in the Asia-Pacific but also globally due to the rapid expansion of manufacturing abilities and increasing global orders.

By Market Verdors:

PPG Industries

3M

Flamemaster

Chemetall

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Dow Corning

Henkel

Permatex

Master Bond

Cytec Industries

AVIC

By Types:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

By Applications:

Cargo Ship

Passenger Ship

Boat

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Marine Adhesives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Marine Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Epoxy

1.4.3 Acrylic

1.4.4 Polyurethane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Marine Adhesives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cargo Ship

1.5.3 Passenger Ship

1.5.4 Boat

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Marine Adhesives Market

1.8.1 Global Marine Adhesives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marine Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Marine Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Marine Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Marine Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Marine Adhesives Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Marine Adhesives Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Marine Adhesiv

