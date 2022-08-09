Global Sustainable Seafood Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sustainable Seafood market was valued at 1065.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sustainable seafood refers to marketing and distribution of seafood through aqua farming or through wild catch in ways that would not harm the long term sustainability of species while also securing the future of the marine ecosystem. The close connection between seafood industry and global sustainability has resulted in developing different sustainability principles to seek and maintain ecological practices in this industry.Developed economies such as North America and Europe hold largest market share for sustainable seafood while emerging economies such as APAC are reported to be fastest growing region in the market, owing to increasing awareness regarding sustainable seafood.

By Market Verdors:

M.F. Foley Company, Inc.

Walker Seafoods

Zoneco Group Co., Ltd

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Austral Fisheries

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd

Thai Union Group

Marine Harvest ASA

AgriMarine Holdings

Pacific Andes Group

Kyokuyo Suisan Co., Ltd.

By Types:

Bivalves, Molluscs & Aquatic Invertebrates

Cephalopods

Crustaceans

Salmonids

Tuna and Tuna-like Species

By Applications:

Supermarkets

Open Markets

Hypermarkets

Fish Shops

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

