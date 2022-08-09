Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cardiac disease is a group of disorders of blood vessels and heart. Congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease and heart rhythm problems are some of the major cardiac diseases. Most common cause of heart disease is narrowing or blockage of blood vessels and coronary artery i.e. ischemic heart disease. Cardiac disease is mainly caused due to high cholesterol, smoking and high blood pressure. In addition, several other diseases such as, diabetes and obesity, and lifestyle changes such as poor nutrition, excessive alcohol and physical inactivity causes higher risk of cardiac diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cardiovascular Bio-Implants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices include Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences, St.Jude Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Sorin, Medtronic and Boston Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cardiovascular Bio-Implants

Dental And Prosthetic Bio-Implants

Orthopedic/Joint Reconstruction And Replacement Bio-Implants

Spinal Bio-Implants

Ophthalmology Bio-Implants

Others

Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Edwards Lifesciences

St.Jude Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Sorin

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiac Bio-Implant Devi

