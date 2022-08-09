Global Sack Kraft Papers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sack Kraft Papers market was valued at 82.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sack kraft paper is paper or paperboard (cardboard) produced from chemical pulp produced in the kraft process. With high elasticity and high tear resistance, sack kraft papers is designed for packaging products with high demands for strength and durability.In the last several years, global market of Sack Kraft Paper developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.78%. In 2017, global revenue of Sack Kraft Paper is nearly 7.06 billion USD; the actual production is about 10.26 million MT. Under this situation, the global Sack Kraft Paper market is expected to be 11.5 billion USD in 2025, at CAGR of 6.28%, with a real production of 12.55 million MT. The price of Sack Kraft Paper is mainly influenced by the price wave of raw materials.

By Market Verdors:

The Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnas

SCG Packaging

Gascogne

KapStone

WestRock

Segezha Group

Smurfit Kappa

Nordic Paper

Tolko Industries

Canfor Corporation

Oji Holding

Fujian Qingshan Paper

Tokushu Tokai Paper

Natron-Hayat

Daio Paper

Horizon Pulp & Paper

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

Copamex

Forsac

Georgia-Pacific

Primo Tedesco

By Types:

Bleached Kraft Paper

Natural Kraft Paper

By Applications:

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

