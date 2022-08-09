Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Needlestick Safety Injection Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Safety Syringes
Safety Needles
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinic
Other
By Company
Medtronic
BD
Smiths Group
West Pharmaceuticals
Terumo
Unilife
Catalent
Beipu
Revolutions Medical
Retractable Technologies
Duopross Meditech
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Safety Syringes
1.2.3 Safety Needles
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Needlestick Safety Injection Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3
