Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cystic Fibrosis, also known as mucoviscoidosis, is an inherited genetic disorder that affects the secretory glands, including mucus and sweat glands. It mainly affects the lungs and digestive system. An individual suffering from cystic fibrosis show characteristic symptoms, such as, secretion of thick and sticky mucus. The disease develops over a period of time in the lungs and blocks the tubes that carry air in and out. Increased secretion of thick mucus accelerates the growth of bacteria and hence, gives rise to serious lung infections. Some of the major symptoms of cystic fibrosis include persistent cough, constant lung infection, salty tasting skin, problem in breathing, bulky stools, difficulty in bowel movements, poor growth and poor weight gain. Some of the tests available for cystic fibrosis are newborn screening, sweat test, chest x-ray, lung function tests, and genetic testing. Cystic fibrosis can be divided into three segments, namely, cystic fibrosis mutations, curable type of cystic fibrosis, and rare type of cystic fibrosis. Some of the treatment methods for cystic fibrosis are chest physical therapy (CPT), exercise, consumption of antibiotics, lung transplant and postural drainage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chest Physical Therapy (CPT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, Pfizer, NovaBiotics, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Galapagos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chest Physical Therapy (CPT)
Consumption Of Antibiotics
Lung Transplant And Postural Drainage
Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Abbott
Pfizer
NovaBiotics
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Galapagos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1
