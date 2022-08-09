Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cystic Fibrosis, also known as mucoviscoidosis, is an inherited genetic disorder that affects the secretory glands, including mucus and sweat glands. It mainly affects the lungs and digestive system. An individual suffering from cystic fibrosis show characteristic symptoms, such as, secretion of thick and sticky mucus. The disease develops over a period of time in the lungs and blocks the tubes that carry air in and out. Increased secretion of thick mucus accelerates the growth of bacteria and hence, gives rise to serious lung infections. Some of the major symptoms of cystic fibrosis include persistent cough, constant lung infection, salty tasting skin, problem in breathing, bulky stools, difficulty in bowel movements, poor growth and poor weight gain. Some of the tests available for cystic fibrosis are newborn screening, sweat test, chest x-ray, lung function tests, and genetic testing. Cystic fibrosis can be divided into three segments, namely, cystic fibrosis mutations, curable type of cystic fibrosis, and rare type of cystic fibrosis. Some of the treatment methods for cystic fibrosis are chest physical therapy (CPT), exercise, consumption of antibiotics, lung transplant and postural drainage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chest Physical Therapy (CPT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, Pfizer, NovaBiotics, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Galapagos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chest Physical Therapy (CPT)

Consumption Of Antibiotics

Lung Transplant And Postural Drainage

Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

Pfizer

NovaBiotics

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Galapagos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cystic Fibrosis(Mucoviscoidosis)Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1

