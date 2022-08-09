Monofocal IOLs Market
Monofocal IOLs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monofocal IOLs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aspheric Monofocal IOLs
Spheric Monofocal IOLs
Segment by Application
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)
By Company
Alcon, Inc. (US) (Novartis AG (Switzerland))
Bausch + Lomb (US) (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Canada))
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US)
Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany)
HOYA Corporation (Japan)
STAAR Surgical Company (US)
Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK)
PhysIOL (Belgium)
Ophtec BV (Netherlands)
Swiss Advanced Vision (SAV IOL) (Switzerland)
Oculentis GmbH (Germany)
NIDEK CO., LTD. (Japan)
Aurolab (India)
Omni Lens Pvt Ltd. (India)
Care Group (India)
Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd. (Israel)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Monofocal IOLs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Monofocal IOLs Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aspheric Monofocal IOLs
1.2.3 Spheric Monofocal IOLs
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Monofocal IOLs Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Monofocal IOLs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Monofocal IOLs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Monofocal IOLs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Monofocal IOLs Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Monofocal IOLs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Monofocal IOLs by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Monofocal IOLs Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Monofocal IOLs Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Monofocal IOLs Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Monofocal IOLs Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Monofocal IOLs Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Monofocal IOLs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global
