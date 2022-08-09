Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market was valued at 362.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (abbreviated as HEMA), is a Colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula of C6H10O3 and CAS number 868-77-9. HEMA is the monomer that is mainly employed to fabricate acrylic resin, acrylic coatings, textile agent, adhesive and the additive of decontaminating and lubricant.The technical barriers of HEMA are not high, and the HEMA production concentrated large companies including Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Dow, Geo, Nippon Shokubai, MGC, Sanlian Chem, Anhui Renxin and others. They are mainly located in USA, Japan, and China.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

DowDuPont

Geo

Nippon Shokubai

MGC

Sanlian Chem

Anhui Renxin

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hickory

Anshun Chem

Fangda Chem

Hechuang Chem

Sanmu Group

By Types:

Purity above 93%

Purity above 97%

Purity above 99%

By Applications:

Coatings

Reactive Resins

Adhesives

