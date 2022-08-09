Cardiac Equipment Market
Around one third of Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) deaths take place in the low and middle income countries. By the year 2030, more than 23 million people are likely to die annually from cardiovascular diseases. There is an unmet market need for better diagnostics and therapeutics to prevent the mortality from CVDs. Cardiac instruments are specially designed tools or devices which are used in operations to modify biological tissue or to provide access for viewing it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiac Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Cardiac Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7231402/global-cardiac-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-201
Global Cardiac Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cardiac Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cardiac Equipment market was valued at 58120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 70880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Balloon pumps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cardiac Equipment include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Jude Medical, Thoratec, HeartWare, SynCardia Systems, Vasomedical, Sorin (LivaNova) and Biotronik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cardiac Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cardiac Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiac Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Balloon pumps
Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps
Cardiac Ultrasound Devices
CRT Pacemaker (CRT-P)
CRT Defibrillator (CRT-D)
Defibrillators
Pacemakers
Others
Global Cardiac Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiac Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hopsital
Clinic
Home Care
Others
Global Cardiac Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiac Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cardiac Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cardiac Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cardiac Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cardiac Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Jude Medical
Thoratec
HeartWare
SynCardia Systems
Vasomedical
Sorin (LivaNova)
Biotronik
Berlin Heart
Smith Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cardiac Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cardiac Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cardiac Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cardiac Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cardiac Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cardiac Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cardiac Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cardiac Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cardiac Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cardiac Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cardiac Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardiac Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cardiac Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiac Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cardiac Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiac Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cardiac Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Cardiac Output Monitoring Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Cardiac Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Cardiac Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Cardiac Care Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028