Around one third of Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) deaths take place in the low and middle income countries. By the year 2030, more than 23 million people are likely to die annually from cardiovascular diseases. There is an unmet market need for better diagnostics and therapeutics to prevent the mortality from CVDs. Cardiac instruments are specially designed tools or devices which are used in operations to modify biological tissue or to provide access for viewing it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiac Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Cardiac Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7231402/global-cardiac-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-201

Global Cardiac Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cardiac Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cardiac Equipment market was valued at 58120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 70880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Balloon pumps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cardiac Equipment include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Jude Medical, Thoratec, HeartWare, SynCardia Systems, Vasomedical, Sorin (LivaNova) and Biotronik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cardiac Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cardiac Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiac Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Balloon pumps

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps

Cardiac Ultrasound Devices

CRT Pacemaker (CRT-P)

CRT Defibrillator (CRT-D)

Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Others

Global Cardiac Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiac Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hopsital

Clinic

Home Care

Others

Global Cardiac Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cardiac Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cardiac Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cardiac Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cardiac Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cardiac Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Jude Medical

Thoratec

HeartWare

SynCardia Systems

Vasomedical

Sorin (LivaNova)

Biotronik

Berlin Heart

Smith Medical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-cardiac-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-201-7231402

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cardiac Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cardiac Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cardiac Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cardiac Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cardiac Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cardiac Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cardiac Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cardiac Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cardiac Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cardiac Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cardiac Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardiac Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cardiac Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiac Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cardiac Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiac Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cardiac Equipment Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-cardiac-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-201-7231402

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Cardiac Output Monitoring Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Cardiac Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Cardiac Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Cardiac Care Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

