Global Bio-pharma Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-pharma market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-pharma market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Monoclonal Antibodies
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7227625/global-biopharma-2028-134
Recombinant Proteins
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)
Interferons
Recombinant Human Insulin
Erythropoietin
Vaccines
Growth Hormones
Purified Proteins
Others
Segment by Application
Metabolic Disorders
Oncology
Neurological Disorders
Cardiovascular Diseases
Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
Others
By Company
Pfizer
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Johnson & Johnson Services
Sanofi, Amgen
AbbVie
Merck & Co., Inc
Biogen Idec
Bayer AG
Eli Lilly and Company
Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
AstraZeneca PLC
Abbott Laboratories
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-pharma Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
1.2.3 Recombinant Proteins
1.2.4 Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)
1.2.5 Interferons
1.2.6 Recombinant Human Insulin
1.2.7 Erythropoietin
1.2.8 Vaccines
1.2.9 Growth Hormones
1.2.10 Purified Proteins
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metabolic Disorders
1.3.3 Oncology
1.3.4 Neurological Disorders
1.3.5 Cardiovascular Diseases
1.3.6 Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-pharma Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Bio-pharma Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Bio-pharma by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Bio-pharma Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Bio-pharma Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Carbide Saw Tips Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Cylindrical Lithium Battery Winding Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global UV-Ozone Cleaner (UVOC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Pickled Steel Sheet Market Insights, Forecast to 2028