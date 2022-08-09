Uncategorized

Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market

Sports and Fitness Nutrition market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Protein Powders

Creatine

Weight Gain Powders

Meal Replacement Powders

Other

Segment by Application

Bodybuilders

Pro/amateur Athletes

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

By Company

Glanbia

NBTY

Abbott Laboratories

GNC Holdings

MuscleTech

Cellucor

MusclePharm

Maxi Nutrition

PF

Champion Performance

Universal Nutrition

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports and Fitness Nutrition Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Protein Powders
1.2.3 Creatine
1.2.4 Weight Gain Powders
1.2.5 Meal Replacement Powders
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bodybuilders
1.3.3 Pro/amateur Athletes
1.3.4 Recreational Users
1.3.5 Lifestyle Users
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Sports and Fitness Nutrition by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Midd

 

