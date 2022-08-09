Catheter Securement Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Catheter securement deices are a needleless deice that offers safe, cost-effectie, and time-saing process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Catheter Securement Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Catheter Securement Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Catheter Securement Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Catheter Securement Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Catheter Securement Device market was valued at 925.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1224.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Arterial Devices Securement Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Catheter Securement Device include 3M, B.Braun, Baxter International, C.R. Bard, Centurion Medical Products, ConvaTec, M. C. Johnson, Medtronic and Merit Medical Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Catheter Securement Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Catheter Securement Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Catheter Securement Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Arterial Devices Securement Devices

Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Abdominal Drainage Tubes Securement Device

Epidural Securement Devices

Global Catheter Securement Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Catheter Securement Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Emergency Clinics

Home Healthcare Proiders

Others

Global Catheter Securement Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Catheter Securement Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Catheter Securement Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Catheter Securement Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Catheter Securement Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Catheter Securement Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

B.Braun

Baxter International

C.R. Bard

Centurion Medical Products

ConvaTec

M. C. Johnson

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Smiths

Medline

Halyard Health

Djo Global

Centurion Medical Products

Deroyal

