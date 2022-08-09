Catheter Securement Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Catheter securement deices are a needleless deice that offers safe, cost-effectie, and time-saing process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Catheter Securement Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Catheter Securement Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Catheter Securement Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Catheter Securement Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Catheter Securement Device market was valued at 925.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1224.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Arterial Devices Securement Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Catheter Securement Device include 3M, B.Braun, Baxter International, C.R. Bard, Centurion Medical Products, ConvaTec, M. C. Johnson, Medtronic and Merit Medical Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Catheter Securement Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Catheter Securement Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Catheter Securement Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Arterial Devices Securement Devices
Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices
Peripheral Securement Devices
Abdominal Drainage Tubes Securement Device
Epidural Securement Devices
Global Catheter Securement Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Catheter Securement Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Emergency Clinics
Home Healthcare Proiders
Others
Global Catheter Securement Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Catheter Securement Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Catheter Securement Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Catheter Securement Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Catheter Securement Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Catheter Securement Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
B.Braun
Baxter International
C.R. Bard
Centurion Medical Products
ConvaTec
M. C. Johnson
Medtronic
Merit Medical Systems
Smiths
Medline
Halyard Health
Djo Global
Deroyal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Catheter Securement Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Catheter Securement Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Catheter Securement Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Catheter Securement Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Catheter Securement Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Catheter Securement Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Catheter Securement Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Catheter Securement Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Catheter Securement Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Catheter Securement Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Catheter Securement Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Catheter Securement Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Catheter Securement Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catheter Securement Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Catheter Securement Device Companies
