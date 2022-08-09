Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

In 2020, the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market size was US$ 3768.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4432.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 26%. The top four companies occupied about 65% production share of the market.

North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), accounting for about 35% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 24%.

