Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a laboratory technique performed commonly to amplify DNA, thereby producing many copies of a particular section of DNA in interest.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) market was valued at 1214.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1887.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

dPCR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) include Thermo Fisher, Roche, QIAGEN, Bio-rad, Agilent, Bioer, Biosynex, Esco and Analytik Jena, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

dPCR

qPCR

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinical

Research Institution

Other

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

Roche

QIAGEN

Bio-rad

Agilent

Bioer

Biosynex

Esco

Analytik Jena

Techne

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Product Type

