Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It's also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.

Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) key players include Dow, Momentive, Wacker Chemicals, ShinEtsu, KCC Corporation etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe and Americas, both have a share over 40% percent.

In terms of product, Industrial Grade LSR is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medical Products followed by Home Appliance and Food Contact.

In 2020, the global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market size was US$ 787.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1092 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) product introduction, recent developments, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

