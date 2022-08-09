Cervical Forceps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cervical forceps are surgical instruments used by gynecologists to examine whether a woman is suffering from cervical cancer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cervical Forceps in global, including the following market information:
Global Cervical Forceps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cervical Forceps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cervical Forceps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cervical Forceps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Shape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cervical Forceps include Teleflex Incorporated, Pelican Feminine Healthcare, CareFusion (Becton Dickinson), GPC Medical, Medline Industries, Sklar Surgical Instruments, AliMed, Integra LifeSciences and BlackSmith Surgical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cervical Forceps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cervical Forceps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cervical Forceps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Shape
Linear
Curved
by Product Type
Single-use
Reusable
Global Cervical Forceps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cervical Forceps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Cervical Forceps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cervical Forceps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cervical Forceps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cervical Forceps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cervical Forceps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cervical Forceps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Teleflex Incorporated
Pelican Feminine Healthcare
CareFusion (Becton Dickinson)
GPC Medical
Medline Industries
Sklar Surgical Instruments
AliMed
Integra LifeSciences
BlackSmith Surgical
N.S Surgical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cervical Forceps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cervical Forceps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cervical Forceps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cervical Forceps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cervical Forceps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cervical Forceps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cervical Forceps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cervical Forceps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cervical Forceps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cervical Forceps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cervical Forceps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cervical Forceps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cervical Forceps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cervical Forceps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cervical Forceps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cervical Forceps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cervical Forceps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
