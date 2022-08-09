Cervical Forceps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cervical forceps are surgical instruments used by gynecologists to examine whether a woman is suffering from cervical cancer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cervical Forceps in global, including the following market information:

Global Cervical Forceps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cervical Forceps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cervical Forceps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cervical Forceps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Shape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cervical Forceps include Teleflex Incorporated, Pelican Feminine Healthcare, CareFusion (Becton Dickinson), GPC Medical, Medline Industries, Sklar Surgical Instruments, AliMed, Integra LifeSciences and BlackSmith Surgical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cervical Forceps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cervical Forceps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cervical Forceps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Shape

Linear

Curved

by Product Type

Single-use

Reusable

Global Cervical Forceps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cervical Forceps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Cervical Forceps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cervical Forceps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cervical Forceps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cervical Forceps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cervical Forceps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cervical Forceps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teleflex Incorporated

Pelican Feminine Healthcare

CareFusion (Becton Dickinson)

GPC Medical

Medline Industries

Sklar Surgical Instruments

AliMed

Integra LifeSciences

BlackSmith Surgical

N.S Surgical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cervical Forceps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cervical Forceps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cervical Forceps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cervical Forceps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cervical Forceps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cervical Forceps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cervical Forceps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cervical Forceps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cervical Forceps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cervical Forceps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cervical Forceps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cervical Forceps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cervical Forceps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cervical Forceps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cervical Forceps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cervical Forceps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cervical Forceps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

