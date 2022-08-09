C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
C-Reactive Protein Tests are blood tests that measure the levels of C-Reactive Protein. C-reactive protein is a protein that is produced by the liver and its level increase when there is inflammation in the body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of C-Reactive Protein Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global C-Reactive Protein Testing market was valued at 679.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 996.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ELISA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of C-Reactive Protein Testing include Roche, EMD Millipore, Life technologies, Randox, Quest Diagnostics and Abaxis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the C-Reactive Protein Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ELISA
Immunoturbidimetric
Chemiluminesence Immunoassay(CLIA)
High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hsCRP) Assay
Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cardiovascular Diseases
Infections
Diseases of Immune System
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Cancers
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Osteomyelitis
Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies C-Reactive Protein Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies C-Reactive Protein Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche
EMD Millipore
Life technologies
Randox
Quest Diagnostics
Abaxis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top C-Reactive Protein Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies C-Reactive Protein Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C-Reactive Protein Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies
