C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

C-Reactive Protein Tests are blood tests that measure the levels of C-Reactive Protein. C-reactive protein is a protein that is produced by the liver and its level increase when there is inflammation in the body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of C-Reactive Protein Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global C-Reactive Protein Testing market was valued at 679.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 996.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ELISA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of C-Reactive Protein Testing include Roche, EMD Millipore, Life technologies, Randox, Quest Diagnostics and Abaxis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the C-Reactive Protein Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ELISA

Immunoturbidimetric

Chemiluminesence Immunoassay(CLIA)

High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hsCRP) Assay

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infections

Diseases of Immune System

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Cancers

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Osteomyelitis

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies C-Reactive Protein Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies C-Reactive Protein Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

EMD Millipore

Life technologies

Randox

Quest Diagnostics

Abaxis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top C-Reactive Protein Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global C-Reactive Protein Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies C-Reactive Protein Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C-Reactive Protein Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies

