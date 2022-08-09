Dental X-Ray Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dental X-rays are, also known as dental radiographs, essential in the examination of hidden dental structures, malignant or benign masses, cavities, and abnormal bone densities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental X-Ray Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental X-Ray Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental X-Ray Equipment market was valued at 1395.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1912.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Digital X-Ray Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental X-Ray Equipment include Air TECHNIQUES, ARDET Dental & Medical Devices, ASAHI, Danaher, FONA, Fujian Meisheng, Jinggong Medical, KaVo and Mednova, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental X-Ray Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Digital X-Ray Systems

Analog X-Ray Systems

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Others

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental X-Ray Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental X-Ray Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental X-Ray Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental X-Ray Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air TECHNIQUES

ARDET Dental & Medical Devices

ASAHI

Danaher

FONA

Fujian Meisheng

Jinggong Medical

KaVo

Mednova

MORITA

PaloDEx

Planmeca Group

Progeny

Qingdao Yakang

Qingdao Zhonglian Hainuo

Runyes

Sirona

Soredex

VATECH

Villa

YOSHIDA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental X-Ray Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental X-Ray Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental X-Ray Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental X-Ray Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental X-Ray Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental X-Ray Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

