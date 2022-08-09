Digital Medicine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital medicine technology is an innovative technological technique that has bridged the unsought gap between healthcare and digital technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Medicine in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Medicine market was valued at 2420.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5151.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Health Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Medicine include 2Morrow, Ginger, Akili, Livongo, AliveCor, WellDoc, Mocacare, Proteus and Voluntis and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Health

EMR/EHR

Telehealth

Wireless Health

Global Digital Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diabetes

Mental Health

Heart Disease

Smoking

Drug Non-adherence

Obesity

COPD

Asthma

Global Digital Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

2Morrow

Ginger

Akili

Livongo

AliveCor

WellDoc

Mocacare

Proteus

Voluntis

Omada

