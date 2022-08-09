Digital Medicine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital medicine technology is an innovative technological technique that has bridged the unsought gap between healthcare and digital technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Medicine in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Medicine market was valued at 2420.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5151.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile Health Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Medicine include 2Morrow, Ginger, Akili, Livongo, AliveCor, WellDoc, Mocacare, Proteus and Voluntis and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Medicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile Health
EMR/EHR
Telehealth
Wireless Health
Global Digital Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diabetes
Mental Health
Heart Disease
Smoking
Drug Non-adherence
Obesity
COPD
Asthma
Global Digital Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
2Morrow
Ginger
Akili
Livongo
AliveCor
WellDoc
Mocacare
Proteus
Voluntis
Omada
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Medicine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Medicine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Medicine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Medicine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Medicine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Medicine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Medicine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Medicine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Medicine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Medicine Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Medicine Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Medicine Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Medicine Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Digital Medicine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
