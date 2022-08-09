Emergency Cervical Collar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Emergency cervical collars are used as orthopedic braces for patients who have suffered traumatic head or neck injuries, and can be employed in treating chronic conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Cervical Collar in global, including the following market information:

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7231642/global-emergency-cervical-collar-forecast-2022-2028-690

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Emergency Cervical Collar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Emergency Cervical Collar market was valued at 119.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 196.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soft Cervical Collars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Emergency Cervical Collar include Bird and Cronin, B.u.W. Schmidt, Ssur, Ambu, THUASNE, Weber Orthopedic, Ferno(UK), Me.Ber and Oscar Boscarol and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Emergency Cervical Collar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soft Cervical Collars

Rigid Cervical Collars

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Emergency Cervical Collar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Emergency Cervical Collar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Emergency Cervical Collar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Emergency Cervical Collar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bird and Cronin

B.u.W. Schmidt

Ssur

Ambu

THUASNE

Weber Orthopedic

Ferno(UK)

Me.Ber

Oscar Boscarol

Laerdal Medical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-emergency-cervical-collar-forecast-2022-2028-690-7231642

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Emergency Cervical Collar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Emergency Cervical Collar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Emergency Cervical Collar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Emergency Cervical Collar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Emergency Cervical Collar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Emergency Cervical Collar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Emergency Cervical Collar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Emergency Cervical Collar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Emergency Cervical Collar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Cervical Collar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Emergency Cervical Collar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Cervical Collar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emergency Cervical Collar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Cervical Colla

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-emergency-cervical-collar-forecast-2022-2028-690-7231642

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Emergency Cervical Collar Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Emergency Cervical Collar Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2027 Global and Regional Emergency Cervical Collar Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

