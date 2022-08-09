Antiemetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antiemetics in global, including the following market information:
Global Antiemetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antiemetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Antiemetics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antiemetics market was valued at 3927.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5005.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5-HT3 receptor antagonists Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antiemetics include GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi Aventis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Astellas, Johnson & Johnson and Baxter. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antiemetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antiemetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Antiemetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
5-HT3 receptor antagonists
Dopamine antagonists
NK1 receptor antagonist
Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)
Cannabinoids
Benzodiazepines
Anticholinergics
Steroids
Others
Global Antiemetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Antiemetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Global Antiemetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Antiemetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antiemetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antiemetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antiemetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Antiemetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck
Sanofi Aventis
Bristol Myers Squibb
Eli Lilly
Pfizer
Astellas
Johnson & Johnson
Baxter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antiemetics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antiemetics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antiemetics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antiemetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antiemetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antiemetics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antiemetics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antiemetics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antiemetics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antiemetics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antiemetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antiemetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antiemetics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiemetics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antiemetics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiemetics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Antiemetics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 5-HT3 receptor antagonists
4.1.3 Dopamine antagonists
4.1.4 NK1
