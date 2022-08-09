Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market
Cardiovascular ultrasound is a noninvasive medical procedure used to diagnose functioning of heart with the help of high-frequency reflected sound.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiovascular Ultrasound in global, including the following market information:
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cardiovascular Ultrasound companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cardiovascular Ultrasound market was valued at 1156.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1615.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transthoracic Echocardiogram Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cardiovascular Ultrasound include General Electric, Koninklijke Philips, TOSHIBA, Hitachi, SAMSUNG, FUJIFILM Holdings, Esaote, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics and Siemens and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cardiovascular Ultrasound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transthoracic Echocardiogram
Transesophageal Echocardiogram
Stress Echocardiogram
Others
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory
Others
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cardiovascular Ultrasound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cardiovascular Ultrasound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cardiovascular Ultrasound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cardiovascular Ultrasound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Electric
Koninklijke Philips
TOSHIBA
Hitachi
SAMSUNG
FUJIFILM Holdings
Esaote
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
Siemens
Analogic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cardiovascular Ultrasound Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cardiovascular Ultrasound Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cardiovascular Ultrasound Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiovascular Ultrasoun
