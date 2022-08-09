Angioplasty Balloons Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Angioplasty balloon is a minimally invasive, endovascular procedure to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins, typically to treat arterial atherosclerosis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Angioplasty Balloons in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Angioplasty Balloons companies in 2021 (%)

The global Angioplasty Balloons market was valued at 1973 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2393.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Scoring Balloon Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Angioplasty Balloons include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, Medtronic, Aachen Resonance, Acrostak, AMG International, Angioslide and Arthesys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Angioplasty Balloons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Angioplasty Balloons Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Angioplasty Balloons Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Angioplasty Balloons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Angioplasty Balloons Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Angioplasty Balloons Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Angioplasty Balloons Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Angioplasty Balloons Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Angioplasty Balloons Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Angioplasty Balloons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Angioplasty Balloons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Angioplasty Balloons Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Angioplasty Balloons Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Angioplasty Balloons Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Angioplasty Balloons Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

